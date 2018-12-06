Dad’s lesson on bullying goes viral

It’s a video that’s been viewed millions of times of a girl walking to school. Her dad is behind the camera and says it was her punishment after she was suspended from the bus for bullying another student.

“This is my small way of trying to stop it in my household,” Matt Cox, of Swanton said.

He says this was the second time his 10 year old ran into this problem and he was determined to make sure she thought twice before ever doing it again.

“I know a lot of you parents are not going to agree with this and that’s alright,” he said in the roughly two minute video. “I am doing what I think is right to teach my daughter a lesson to stop her from bullying.”

The clip was posted on social media and received an overwhelming response. Millions of people have viewed it and hundreds of thousands more have left a comment.

To some the punishment fits the crime, but others say it seems harsh. Cox says he recognizes how it could be perceived but he says he had to correct her behavior.

“Parents need to hold their kids accountable. That was me showing how I hold my kid accountable,” Cox said. “I’m not going to be another parent that’s just going to brush things under the rug and say kids will be kids.”

