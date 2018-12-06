Father of slain Lumberton teen denied temporary visa into US for funeral

LUMBERTON, NC (WSOC) — The father of a North Carolina teenager who was kidnapped and killed has been denied a visa to attend her funeral.

Services for Hania Aguilar are set for Saturday in Lumberton. Hania’s father lives in Guatemala and needs a special visa to attend.

- Advertisement -

About 10,000 people signed a petition, and Gov. Roy Cooper even got involved.

Naimeh Salem, the father’s attorney, told WSOC the visa was denied.

“They said he doesn’t have enough ties to the country to issue him a temporary visa to go to Hania’s funeral,” Salem said.

Salem said they are still holding out hope that U.S. officials will have a change of heart.

Hania was taken from her home in early November. Last week, her body was found in the water about 10 miles away.

Detectives are still searching for evidence that leads them to her killer.

Click here to read more from WSOC.