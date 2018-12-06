Hit and run leaves man with shattered prosthetic leg

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A hit and run back in March leaves one young man with ongoing medical complications. Police are now offering a reward for information about the suspect.

Larry Blakley was riding his skateboard near Greenfield Lake last March. When a driver hit him head on, Blakley says he thought he was going to die.

20-year-old Blakley had a prosthetic leg, but his accident has left him in dire need of a new leg.

Blakley says he was riding his skateboard over a pothole. He says the next thing he remembers is being on top of a car.

Blakley says the car slammed on its brakes, threw him to the ground, then drove over him, shattering his prosthetic leg.

Blakley says it is extremely painful to wear now, but does not have the insurance for a new leg.

“It digs into my foot, my nub. And since it’s not the right fit, it messes with my hip internally,” said Larry Blakley. “So that will cause an internal injury and my hips will be displaced. So I’ll walk with an even more noticeable limp than I have now. And it will stop my hip from being level with my other one. But as of right now, that’s what I have to deal with.”

Blakley had a replacement prosthetic, but says his ex-girlfriend threw it in the dumpster. Now, he only has the broken one.

Blakley says a replacement prosthetic could cost as much as $50,000.

Blakley has started a GoFundMe to raise money for a new prosthetic leg. Click here to donate.