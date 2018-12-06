Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert raises nearly $130K

The numbers are in, and two worthy organizations received tens of thousands of dollars to benefit local hurricane recovery efforts.

The Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert held Sunday, Nov. 11, raised $128,324.36. That means both the Eastern SC Chapter of the American Red Cross and the Waccamaw Community Foundation each received a check for $64,162.18.

“The Waccamaw Community Foundation will be distributing their allocation of the funds through a grants process and vetting all non profit applications. And most importantly, they will only be approving nonprofits helping directly in Horry County to be recipients of those dollars,” Amie Lee, president and CEO of Palmetto Event Productions, said Thursday.

From the artists to the venue, time and supplies were donated to the concert, which was held at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans stadium.

Darius Rucker, Love and Theft, Chase Bryant, Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, Josh Philips, The Davisson Brothers Band, The Swon Brothers, Blue Dogs and Warrick McZeke performed.

