Jaded with your job? CFCC offers options for high-demand careers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Have you ever found yourself jaded with your current job, wishing you earned more income or simply wanted to do something more rewarding professionally? If so, Cape Fear Community College is offering a number of courses for high-demand careers in our area.

As CFCC’s Dean of Career & Technical Education, Mark Council counsels numerous prospective and current students about their future career plans.

“We’re on the pulse of what’s going on in Southeastern North Carolina–what’s hot and what’s not,” he said.

The Construction Framing Management certificate is one new program available at CFCC ideal for individuals and high school students in New Hanover and Pender Counties. The program only requires one year of class or two semesters of coursework.

“Its part of our Career College & Promise Program where tuition is absolutely free for New Hanover and Pender County students,” Council said. “If they complete this program, we guarantee them an interview.”

Council emphasizes that some high school students should consider pursuing a trade school or community college program as a viable alternative to a traditional four-year college education.

“You can also have the company you are working for help you with that four-year degree,” he said.

Council cites a Georgetown University study that shows by the year 2020, 65 percent of all jobs will not need a four-year education.

“That’s where we [CFCC] come in to play to give them the skills and the credentials to get a career-paying job,” he said.

By the year 2024, an overwhelming 70 percent of jobs in North Carolina will only require a a two-year or credentialed degree.

“During the last presidential election, the term ‘skills gap’ came out,” he said. “We have employers calling us every week needing two-year degree credentialed individuals to fill jobs in this area.”

So, if you’re in a dead-end job or not earning as much as you would like, Council recommends people contact him for personally for advice on available degrees. He’ll also be able to tell you how much of a time investment the CFCC classes will require as well as tuition expenses.

“If someone is looking for a new beginning, there are a number of on-line opportunities and they can continue working and we can push them into a career whether its in the health, engineering or construction field,” he said. “There are a lot of opportunities for those types of people in this area.”

If you are interested in contacting Council about CFCC job skills training, call 910-362-7009 or email mcouncil@cfcc.edu.