Looking for a job? How a new grant is helping Florence victims get work

Representatives of the NCWorks Career Centers stopped by our WWAY Studios to announce a new program funded through the Disaster Dislocated Worker Grant. The Disaster Relief Employment Program creates new employment opportunities for local workers, including farmers, that lost their jobs due to Hurricane Florence or have been unemployed for more than thirteen weeks. Workers may be eligible for jobs under the grant by being temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of the hurricane, or by meeting certain other criteria.

Through the Disaster Dislocated Worker Grant, residents of counties declared national disaster areas will be employed in jobs that support either clean-up and recovery from the storm’s devastation or humanitarian assistance to residents of the affected areas. Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, Dislocated Worker Grants fund temporary jobs in response to large, unexpected events that cause significant job losses. Participants in the grant would be employed by nonprofits and government agencies for up to 12 months.

- Advertisement -

NCWorks Career Centers are located in each county and provide individuals with job-training programs and services that increase skills and help obtain meaningful employment. This includes free access to computers, work search and resume assistance, workshops and job fairs to connect with employers. Participants receive career counseling and access to NCWorks Online – the one-stop resource for jobseekers and employers in NC. No matter an individual’s circumstances or background, the Center can help maximize their job search and find education and training opportunities. All services are of no cost to jobseekers.

For more information go to https://www.capefearworks.com/