Multiple agencies reporting 911 service outage

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several agencies across the southeast are reporting 911 service outages including in the Cape Fear.

If you have an emergency in Pender County, call (910) 259-1515.

We are currently experiencing technical issues with our phone lines. We have notified our service provider and are awaiting repair. If you have an emergency, dial 911. If you have a non-emergency, please dial 910-259-1515. — Surf City Police (@surfcitypolice) December 6, 2018

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says their outage is impacting only cell phone users. If you have an emergency please call (910) 253-7490

If you have an emergency in Bladen County, (910) 862-8141 or (910) 862-6048.

Carriers are addressing the issues at their respective levels and working toward a resolution, according to officials.

We will update this story if we receive alternative numbers for Columbus and New Hanover counties.