NC music teacher accused of forcing adult student into sexual servitude

CLAYTON, NC (WTVD) — A Clayton music teacher is accused of using promises of a singing career to force one of his adult students into sexual servitude.

Ivan Hampden Jr., 60, was arrested Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Hampden owns and operates the Hamptown Music Institute at 104 S. Barbour Street in downtown Clayton.

According to police, from 2014 until August of this year, the victim, a woman in her 30s, took singing lessons at Hampden’s business.

During some of those lessons, investigators say the suspect would tie up the woman in the back room of the business and film sex acts of various types.

Related Article: Husband and wife arrested for child pornography and rape of minor children

Some of the video and images were later sent to the victim.

Read more here.