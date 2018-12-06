One arrested, another wanted in Family Dollar armed robbery

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One man is in jail and another is wanted in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday morning in Pender County.

Pender County Sheriff’s Office said the crime happened at the Family Dollar store located at 410 West Church Street in Atkinson.

- Advertisement -

Jamal James Whitmore, 20, of Messer Loop Road in Burgaw was arrested Thursday morning. He is charged with 1 count of 2nd Degree Kidnapping, 1 count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, 2 counts of Possession of Stolen Property and 1 count of Larceny of a firearm.

Whitmore is currently being held in the Pender County Jail under a $180,100 secured bond.

Akeem Mckoy, 21, of Crooked Creek Road in Burgaw is the second suspect wanted on the same charges.

Anyone with information on where McKoy is, please contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1515.

Mckoy is known to frequent the Wilmington area.