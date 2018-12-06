Take ‘Christmas Stroll Through the Past’ Saturday in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Burgwin-Wright House and the Bellamy Mansion Museum are taking visitors on a festive journey to earlier times with ‘A Christmas Stroll Through the Past’ on Saturday. The Burgwin-Wright House provides a colonial era experience while the Bellamy Mansion presents an antebellum version of the holiday.

Luminaries will line the sidewalks on Market Street in downtown Wilmington between the two locations and adorn the iconic Kenan Fountain. En route, you can stop to enjoy Christmas carolers on the steps of St. James Episcopal Church.

Visitors experience over a century of history as they tour both houses, where lively holiday music fills every room and decorations reflect the customs of by-gone eras. Interpreters dressed in period attire are stationed throughout both houses to guide visitors and answer questions.

Activities for children include crafts activities, such as decorating ornaments, and learning about colonial toys.

The fun starts at 4:30 p.m and you may start at either location. Click here for more information.