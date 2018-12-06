UNCW Women’s Basketball cant overcome first half in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WWAY)–The one thing that UNCW Women’s basketball couldn’t have happen , happened on Wednesday afternoon against North Carolina. The Lady Tar Heels jumped out to the 18-4 lead over the Seahawks in the first quarter, to cruise to the 82-55 win.

Carolina shot 64 percent from the field in the first half to go along with 55 points. That gave them the 32 point advantage over UNCW at the half time break. In the second half UNCW actually outscored the Tar Heels 32-27, but could not overcome the big deficit.

GiGi Smith had a career game for UNCW , she finished with 21 points on (7-22) shooting from the field. The game ball in this one goes to North Carolina’s Stephanie Watts. Watts drilled nine three-pointers to end the game with 35 points in just 33 minutes of play. The nine three pointers are just one off the record she holds for UNC.

The loss for UNCW snaps a modest one game winning streak, dropping their record to now 5-3. It will now be 13 days off for the Seahawks before they head to Pittsburgh to take on PITT on December 18th.