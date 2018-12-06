Wilmington Choral Society to present “I’m gonna sing!”

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Choral Society opens its 68th season next week with a soulful performance that celebrates the best-known and best-loved spirituals in a program titled “I’m gonna sing!”

“Its going to be one of the most wonderful ones we’ve ever done and I say that because we are all so excited about it,” said WCS past president Carol Beaven.

During the concert, Dr. Denise Murchinson Payton, Director of Choral Activities at Fayetteville State University, will be the featured guest soprano.

“You’re going to love her voice, its a amazing,” Beaven said.

The selections will include gospel favorites such as “I’m Gonna Sing (Til the Spirit Moves in My Hear),” “Elijah Rock,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “Mary Had a Baby,” and “Rise Up, Shepherd and Follow.”

“Some of the arrangements are new and wonderful,” Beaven said. “I think it’s going to be an uplifting experience for the audience and, hopefully, people will join us and come.”

Originally founded as the Wilmington Oratorio, the Wilmington Choral Society has been around since 1950. The members are non-auditioned but you do need to have some choral experience. The group rehearses throughout the year at Ogden Baptist Church and has now grown to more than 100 members.

“We’ve had a waiting list,” Beaven said. “We all love to sing.”

The group will present “I’m gonna sing! A celebration of Gospel!” on Thursday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilson Center, 703 N. 3rd Street, Wilmington. Tickets are available at the Wilson Center box office.