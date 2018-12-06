WPD investigating robbery at produce shop on Princess Place Dr

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a robbery at a store on Princess Place Drive.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department said officers responded to Herbert’s Fresh Produce at 2011 Princess Place Drive around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Dandron said the victim, a 74-year-old woman who works at the produce shop, was looking for her keys when the suspect came in. She said the suspect started helping the employee look for her keys.

Dandron said the suspect went into the bathroom and then came out and hit the employee with something and taped her mouth shut. She said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and ran.

Police are still looking for the suspect who was a black woman.