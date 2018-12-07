Coastal Christian & Ashley split basketball doubleheader

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–There was a huge crowd on hand Thursday night at Ashley High School as the Eagles hosted the Coastal Christian Centurions on the basketball floor.

It was Ashley coming out on top in the girl’s game over Coastal Christian, 52-21. Lauryn Craig led the Eagles in the win with a game-high 14 points in the win. The Centurions were led by senior Carson Fuller who finished the night with seven points and nine rebounds.

In the boys game at Ashley, it was Coastal Christian jumping out to the quick 7-2 lead. The Centurions would hold onto the lead and extend it at halftime 39-21. Ashley made things interesting in the second half, but Coastal Christian finished things out for the 68-54 win.

Ashley will be off until Dec. 14th when they travel to take on South Brunswick in Shallotte. Coastal Christian jumps right back into action on Monday night when they host North Brunswick.