Columbus Co. man arrested after standoff with law enforcement

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — A man is behind bars after a standoff with law enforcement early Thursday morning in Columbus County.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators arrived at 605 Dickerson Road in Riegelwood to serve Zettie Brown with outstanding warrants related to the attempted armed robbery that happened on November 29.

When investigators arrived to the scene, they reportedly saw a man on the back porch of the home. Deputies say the man, later identified as Zettie Brown, ran inside of the home and refused to come out. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office then requested assistance from Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. The house was surrounded and the area was secured by both agencies, according to deputies.

After negotiations, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says Brown surrendered.

He was arrested and transported to the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center where he is currently held on a $535,000 secured bond.