Crews rescue 2, dog after boat capsizes in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — An official says a boat capsized in South Carolina and first responders rescued two people and their dog.

North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling tells The Sun News the jon boat flipped Thursday evening. He says the small vessel capsized near a boat ramp and city police, fire and beach patrol crews were sent to help the people and their pet.

Dowling says two police officers jumped in the water during the rescue. He says the boat had turned at dusk, making it too difficult to find in the dark.

Crews were to return Friday morning to search for the boat.