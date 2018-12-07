Demo starts at Federal Point Shopping Center in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The long awaited demolition of Carolina Beach’s Federal Point Shopping Center is underway, but the confusion over what’s next continues.

Demolition began Friday. The town approved the demolition early this year, but there is still a court battle over what will go there next.

The center is next to property for a long promised Harris Teeter grocery store.

Now, however, the developer of federal point is promising an unnamed grocery store. That announcement prompted Harris Teeter to file a lawsuit which is still in the courts.