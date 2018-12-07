From bluegrass to Scrooge, the Cape Fear hosts holiday events galore!

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From bluegrass and Scrooge, to a wisecracking essay-turned-play and winter festival, there are lots of fun ways to relax this weekend and get into the holiday spirit.

StarNews Features Reporter John Staton joined us on Friday’s Good Morning Carolina to talk about these and other events he’s written about this week.

Zoe and Cloyd is a Asheville couple known for playing folk and American music. They will be at UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium for a concert called “Homegrown Holiday.”

Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Executive Director Tony Rivenbark reprises his role as Scrooge in the beloved Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.”

If you are a fan of David Sedaris, you’ll love “The Santaland Diaries.” Staton describes it as a wisecracking essay-turned-play. It was first stage in Wilmington in 2001 and has been performed 13 more times. Kevin Wilson plays the lead role, a disgruntled elf named Crumpet. It opens Dec. 6 and runs through Dec. 16.

If you are in to art, there’s a unique tradition taking place at Cameron Art Museum. Its called Illumination 2018 and showcases original lanterns by artists from coast to coast.

Finally, Poplar Grove will host The Merry Little Christmas Festival featuring a winter bazaar of more than 60 juried artists and craft vendors. The grounds, outbuildings and Manor House at Poplar Grove will also be lit up and decorated.

No matter what you’re in the mood for, you’ll have lots to choose from this weekend.