Full Court Press : December 7, 2018

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a busy slate of basketball games on Friday night in the Cape Fear, more than 10 teams were in action. Below, is a full list of all of the final scores.
BOYS:
Panther Creek 71 , Hoggard 50
North Brunswick 66 , Heide Trask 45
White Oak 50 , South Brunswick 68
Laney 55 , Pender 48
Cape Fear Academy 66 , Parrott Academy 59
North Myrtle Beach 66 , West Brunswick 59
Red Springs 77 , West Bladen 60
East Bladen 52 , South Columbus 68
East Columbus 48 , Whiteville 52
Fairmont 57 , West Columbus 66
GIRLS:
Panther Creek 35 , Hoggard 48
North Myrtle Beach 65 , West Brunswick 46
Cape Fear Academy 47 , Parrott Academy 24
East Bladen 73 , South Columbus 20
East Columbus 34 , Whiteville 43
Fairmont 29 , West Columbus 53
Red Springs 35 , West Bladen 38
Laney 64 , Pender 24
White Oak 44 , South Brunswick 42
North Brunswick 35 , Heide Trask 37