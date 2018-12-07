Full Court Press : December 7, 2018

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a busy slate of basketball games on Friday night in the Cape Fear, more than 10 teams were in action. Below, is a full list of all of the final scores.

BOYS:

Panther Creek 71 , Hoggard 50

North Brunswick 66 , Heide Trask 45

White Oak 50 , South Brunswick 68

Laney 55 , Pender 48

Cape Fear Academy 66 , Parrott Academy 59

North Myrtle Beach 66 , West Brunswick 59

Red Springs 77 , West Bladen 60

East Bladen 52 , South Columbus 68

East Columbus 48 , Whiteville 52

Fairmont 57 , West Columbus 66

GIRLS:

Panther Creek 35 , Hoggard 48

North Myrtle Beach 65 , West Brunswick 46

Cape Fear Academy 47 , Parrott Academy 24

East Bladen 73 , South Columbus 20

East Columbus 34 , Whiteville 43

Fairmont 29 , West Columbus 53

Red Springs 35 , West Bladen 38

Laney 64 , Pender 24

White Oak 44 , South Brunswick 42

North Brunswick 35 , Heide Trask 37