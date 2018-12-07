“Hope Has Come” to be performed at Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a great way to celebrate the holiday season, you may want to head to Wilson Center for a performance this weekend.

Turning Pointe Dance Company and the Wilmington Conservatory of Fine Arts will present the world premiere of “Hope Has Come.”

The show is described as a ‘worshipful Christmas experience’ and features a 75-member ensemble.

The contemporary dance performance highlights the Christian story of the Messiah to present day.

“Hope Has Come” will be performed at Wilson Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets for the performance are $25 (adults) and $10 (children/students).