BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A portion of the game lands at Bladen Lakes State Forest is now off limits to hunting.

Due to safety concerns, around 72 acres of the game land adjacent to Sweet Home Church Road and Sweet Home Trail will be closed to hunting until further notice.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission has changed the designation of the land to a temporary restricted zone.

The commission says it will reevaluate the designation after hunting season ends.