Layoffs, buyouts coming at Brunswick Nuclear Plant

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy is looking at ways to cut costs at the Brunswick Nuclear Plant in Southport lead to buyouts and layoffs.

Plant spokeswoman Karen Williams says the company is offering voluntary severance options to employees at its nuclear plant locations, as well as in the corporate offices.

“Duke Energy is continuously reviewing our operations to identify opportunities for improvement,” Williams said in an email Thursday to WWAY. “This includes our workforce strategy and staffing levels to ensure we’re appropriately staffed with the right skillsets and number of teammates to execute our long-term vision for Duke Energy. It’s what our customers expect of us – that we do what’s necessary to work as efficiently as possible and maintain the lowest cost possible.”

Williams says Duke has offered “a voluntary severance opportunity for certain groups of employees in specific areas across the company who elect to leave the company with severance benefits.”

“As part of this process, we’re working closely with our employees to help them understand this voluntary opportunity,” she wrote.

The company did not provide specific numbers of cuts.

Williams said Duke Energy expects most of the staff reduction to come through buyouts, but there could also be layoffs.