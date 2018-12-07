New ‘Largest Christmas tree’ gets planted in Wilmington

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — After the world’s largest living Christmas tree near the Sweeney Water Plant was removed a few years ago, a new live oak tree has arrived in Wilmington to continue the longtime holiday tradition.

The 50 foot tall tree traveled hundreds of miles from Lakeland, FL to Legion Sport Complex, early this morning. City Councilman Charlie Rivenbark says the past tree had a wingspan of about 110 feet but, he says this new tree will mature and grow in size.

Rivenbark says this is a Christmas gift to future generations of kids in Wilmington.

“This property doesn’t get used at all during the month of December,” said Rivenbark. “We’ve got this beautiful parking lot. We have restrooms, a place for concessions, power, and water…It just made sense and other folks agreed so this is the site we set on. ”

He says by next year this tree will be fully decorated with a Santa Clause house for kids. It will also include other holiday related events like caroling.