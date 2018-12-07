Local food pantry gets large food and supplies donation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of members of the Cape Fear Realtors Association came together to donate over $6,300 in food and supplies to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard.

The food pantry feeds more than 3,000 Wilmington residents each month. The need is greater right now with the lingering effects of Hurricane Florence.

Volunteers gathered to unload the donations including pallets of milk and butter, stacks of toilet paper, and even a $3,000 commercial grade refrigerator which will allow the food pantry to start giving out perishable items.

“I mean what you’re looking at there is 70 cubic ft of refrigerated storage,” Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard Grant Writer Kathy Wilson said. “I don’t think you can imagine how wonderful that is. So you know, when we get donations like we see here today, from Cape Fear Realtors Association, it just means so much to us.”

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard is a 100% volunteer based organization.