Lost man found safe in wooded area thanks to Project Lifesaver

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man is back home safe Friday thanks to Project Lifesaver.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, a man in the Varnamtown area wandered off earlier today and deputies with the BCSO I.M.P.A.C.T. team were able to find him in less than an hour in a heavily wooded area with the help from Project Lifesaver.

- Advertisement -

The sheriff’s office says the man’s family got him on the program for this very reason – to bring him home in the event he should ever wander off.

1 of 2