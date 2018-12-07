Man accused of peeping under stalls in Independence Mall restrooms

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is accused of peeping under the restroom stalls inside a bathroom at Independence Mall not once, but twice.

Wilmington Police arrested Ayman Atalla, 47, for two counts of secret peeping.

Police say around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the mall in reference to a report of a male peeping under stall doors in a restroom.

About a month ago, officers were dispatched to the mall for a similar incident where a man exposed himself to a 19-year-old with autism.

On November 8, police said a man walked into the bathroom stall and asked to join the teen because he said he had something to show him.

The victim then left the bathroom and told his case worker.

Police say the investigation determined Atalla to be the suspect in both cases.