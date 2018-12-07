Man convicted of killing woman, injuring two in 2016 shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A man will spend at least the next 20 years in prison for killing a woman and injuring two others during a shooting in 2016.

Henry Spivey, 41, of Bladenboro, entered guilty pleas to one count each of Second Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury this week in Bladen County Superior Court.

The charges stemmed from a fight that happened on September 7, 2016 at a home on Lewis Street in Bladenboro.

Deanna McGirt, 30, of Pembroke was killed that day.

Spivey walked up to McGirt’s boyfriend outside the home and started an argument about a debt ensued between the two men. As McGirt attempted to intervene between the two men, Spivey showed a handgun and fired multiple shots in the direction of McGirt and her boyfriend.

McGirt, her boyfriend, and another person that was standing inside the doorway of the home were struck by bullets fired by Spivey, who then drove away from the scene.

One of the victims managed to dial 911 and EMS and law enforcement arrived to the scene immediately.

Within the hour, Spivey was located and taken into custody at the Bladen County Jail.

McGirt died at the scene from her injuries while the other two victims were treated and released.

The case was investigated jointly by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Bladenboro Police Department.