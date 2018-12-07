NC county ends cooperation with feds over deportation

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Wake County has officially ended the 287 (g) agreement, which allowed the sheriff’s office to turn over undocumented immigrants charged with crimes to federal immigration authorities.

New sheriff Gerald Baker promised to end the program when he was elected.

“We get rid of that program, and that’s a federal program. Let them deal with it, let them enforce it,” he said at the time.

The program had been in effect in Wake County since 2007 and in that time, an estimated 1,500 people had been deported as a result.

The policy also allowed local officers to serve arrest warrants for immigration violations.

Sheriff Donnie Harrison supported the program.

