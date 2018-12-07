NC teen critically injured, husky puppy killed in hit-and-run

GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) — A teen was hit by a car in Greensboro on Dec. 5 while walking his dog.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the incident occurred at the intersection of S. Elm -Eugene and W. Lakefield Dr. shortly after 7:40 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Once on the scene, officers located the teen suffering from serious injuries.

The teen, named Emmanuel Gomez, was transported to Moses Cone, but his 8-week-old husky dog died at the scene.

Sister Melissa Gomez says 15-year-old Emmanuel Gomez had surgery on his leg on Thursday morning. He also has two broken ribs and a dislocated shoulder.

“He got to the emergency room needing a surgery urgently, or else he could’ve gotten a leg amputated,” Melissa said.

Read more here.