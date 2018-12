WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person has been displaced from a following a fire Friday evening in Wilmington, according to Wilmington Fire Department.

WFD tweeted around 5:15 p.m. that crews were responding to 1018 South 2nd Street.

When they arrived, firefighters reportedly saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

A fire investigator is headed to the scene.

The American Red Cross is working with the displaced resident.