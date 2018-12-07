Parts of North Carolina told to brace for major winter storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — As North Carolina prepares for a winter storm the governor calls “the real thing,” he has activated the National Guard plans to declare a state of emergency.

Gov. Roy Cooper said at a briefing Friday that the impacts from the weekend storm will vary across the state, with forecasters calling for up to 18 inches of snow in the mountains and possible flooding at the coast. He says a storm of this magnitude is rare so early in the season.

Officials expect precipitation to begin in the west Saturday morning and move eastward through the day. The heaviest precipitation is expected Sunday.

Officials expect travel to be treacherous and de-icing operations are underway in more than 60 counties. Cooper warns residents to prepare to stay put for a few days.