Rumored social media threat leads to investigation at West Brunswick High

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a rumored threat at West Brunswick High School.

The Brunswick County Sheriff Office said is stems from a post made on social media, specifically Snap Chat.

Investigators were made aware of the rumor, which had begun to circulate throughout social media Thursday night, and immediately began investigating.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing this morning, but there is no evidence at this point to substantiate the rumored threat.

Sheriff John Ingram has assigned additional law enforcement personnel at West Brunswick High School this morning as a precaution and to ease the minds of students, staff and parents.

The sheriff’s office will provide an update as the investigation continues.

“We appreciate the quick response from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in investigating this rumor circulating on social media and helping provide a safe, learning environment every day at all of our schools,” Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates said in a statement.