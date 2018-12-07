Step into Bethlehem at Covenant Church’s Living Nativity

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A “living nativity” returned to the Covenant Church in New Hanover County Friday night, but it won’t be around for long.

You can walk through a live, outdoor drama and follow the wise men as they search for the baby that will save the world.

Travel with them to King Herod’s palace, as they visit the shepherds, search the streets of Bethlehem and finally meet the baby savior.

If you missed the event Friday night, you can catch it again Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. weather permitting.

Admission is free.