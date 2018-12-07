WFD teams up with Dominos to spread fire safety tips

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The holiday season brings an increased risk of fires in homes and area firefighters are spreading ways to stay safe through pizza.

A local Domino’s Pizza store and the Wilmington Fire Department worked together to fold 300 pizza boxes.

Each box was labeled with a special reminder to pizza lovers about the importance of working smoke alarms.

The smoke alarm reminder has a basketball theme with the tag line being, “The best defense is a good offense. Smoke alarms are part of your line of defense against fires…”

Boxes were used for pizzas delivered Friday night to UNCW’s campus and to homes around campus.