WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Fire responded to a house fire in Landfall Friday afternoon.

A WFD spokeswoman said firefighters arrived at 848 Arboretum Drive around 3:15 p.m and a fire was located in the crawl space, possible HVAC related.

- Advertisement -

Crews from Wilmington Fire and New Hanover County Fire are on the scene.

WFD says no one was inside the home.

As of 6:15 p.m., crews were still working to put out of the fire.

Related Article: Officials respond to mobile home fire in Burgaw

No injures have been reported.