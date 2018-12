BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The lighted Christmas parade in Burgaw has been cancelled. The parade was scheduled for 5:30pm Saturday.

Pender County Spokeswoman Tammy Proctor says the parade was cancelled due to the winter storm that could affect road conditions.

- Advertisement -

Proctor says there were 84 entries into the parade, which would have made for the biggest parade ever.

“Our ultimate goal is safety for all as this storm tracks into Pender County,” said Tammy Proctor.