Nutcracker home steals the show at Pleasure Island’s annual lights tour

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds came out through the cold, wet weather tour the nine homes in this year’s Island of Lights tour on Pleasure Island on Saturday evening. But, one home stole the show– the nutcracker house. It was filled with over 500!

Lynda Happe has been collecting nutcrackers for 30 years. She has 776 to celebrate every holiday including Christmas.

After moving to North Carolina a year ago, she is happy to finally share here collection in this guided tour.

Happe says she has so many it is hard to keep track.

“I don’t buy toy soldiers anymore because there are too many that look alike but if I buy a cheerleader or the Red Hat Society, I know I don’t have those,” she said. “I only buy ones that I don’t have. My latest one was a crocodile.”

Happe says she has nutcrackers ranging from $5 to $500 in her home.