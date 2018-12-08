Over 70 battle endurance training to honor lost lives in Pearl Harbor

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cold weather and heavy rain did not stop over 70 veterans, service members and Cape Fear residents from participating in the Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Ruck March in Wilmington on Saturday, December 8th.

Rucking is a fast growing fitness trend inspired by army special forces. Participants tackle intense physical activities while wearing weighted backpack or rucksack. The event simulates military personnel training.

- Advertisement -

But, 4-year Participant Katie Jones says the team building aspect is the most fulfilling part of the fun.

“By the end of it you pretty much know everyone that you’ve participated with,” said Jones. “You’ll know their names. You’ve helped each other out and it’s just pretty fulfilling by the end.”

GORUCK is a veteran owned fitness company that hosts endurance events like this across the nation. Jones says this is a fast growing program.

Marches are opportunities to commemorate and celebrate. Past events have celebrated holidays like Halloween and St.Patrick’s Day.