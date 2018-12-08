Teacher wanted for alleged sexual activities with student

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (AP) – Police are searching for a North Carolina teacher accused of illegal sexual activities with a student.

News outlets report that Cumberland County authorities are searching for 30-year-old Dmitri Pelaez, who was an assistant coach on the girls’ soccer team at South View High School.

Arrest warrants have been issued charging Pelaez with indecent liberties with a student and sexual activity with a student.

Pelaez is accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a female student via social media.

