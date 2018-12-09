Sheriff’s office warns residents about numerous phone scammers

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to beware of any phone calls they get from individuals posing as Sheriff’s deputies.

“When they contact you, they advise you that you have a warrant for your arrest, that you must go to a local store and add money on a prepaid card, for example an iTunes gift card,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post Saturday night, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said they have received numerous phone calls in reference to the scam.

They say Sheriff Jody Greene and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will not contact you by phone if you have a warrant.

They urge residents not to give the scammers their money.

“Please share this information with your loved ones, especially seniors, as they are frequently targeted by these scammers,” said the Sheriff’s Office.