Store risks closing due to months of lost business

TOPSAIL, NC (WWAY) — It’s been almost three months since Hurricane Florence, but businesses are still struggling.

One business is even on the verge of closing for good. Quarter Moon in Topsail Beach has been on the island for almost 25 years.

Owner Lori Fisher says luckily, they did not have much damage from Florence. But Fisher says they lost months worth of business because nobody could come shop.

Fisher says she was denied an SBA loan and worries that the store might not make it.

“I don’t even want to think about that possibility. I would probably have to put the business up for sale or just have a liquidation sale, but my heart is in this store. And I just love it so much,” said Lori Fisher.

Fisher says she decided to start a GoFundMe to help with the cost of keeping the store running. Click here to donate to Fisher’s page.