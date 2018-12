WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The brackets were released on Monday for the 25th annual Leon Brogden Holiday basketball tournament.

This year the tournament will be held at Hoggard High School running Dec. 27-29th. The games will be held at both the Shelia Boles and James Hebbe gymnasiums.

2018 Leon Brogden Bracket (MEN)

2018 Leon Brogden Bracket (WOMEN)