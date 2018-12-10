Cape Fear Museum awarded International Paper grant

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Museum has been awarded a $3,000 grant from International Paper’s Riegelwood Mill and the International Paper Foundation.

Funds will be used to enhance the Uplands Forest section of the Michael Jordan Discovery Gallery including hands-on, interactive components, construction materials and print displays. Areas of this gallery that will be updated include Tree Anatomy, Tree Talk, Footprints in the Forestwhich includes animal track identification, the Pocosin and Carolina Bay display and the Venus fly trap exhibit.

Museum Director Sheryl Kingery Mays said, “Thank you to International Paper for their generosity to further develop our Uplands Forest exhibit so that we may better serve county residents. Exploring our native ecosystems are important components of the Museum’s mission and we look forward to enhancing this educational experience.”

“At International Paper, we believe our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed,” said Kim Clewis, communications manager at the Riegelwood Mill. “We are proud to support Cape Fear Museum – a wonderful local resource for our community.”

Cape Fear Museum of History and Science, 814 Market Street, is open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. General admission will be FREE until further notice. Standard admission prices are $8 for adults; $7 for seniors, students and military with valid ID; $5 for children 6-17; and free for children 5 and under and for museum members. New Hanover County residents’ free day is the first Sunday of each month.