Decorated trees, elf camp and… tropical birds?

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a winter wonderland featuring beautifully-decorated Christmas trees in a unique undersea experience, then head to the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

A general admission ticket to the Aquarium also grants you access to the 2018 Festival of Trees exhibit at no additional charge which continues until December 30, 2018.

The trees, decorated by local businesses, various organizations and individual artists, transform the aquarium space into an enchanted forest.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation and this is the fourth year the Aquarium has partnered with the organization to host the event.

“The trees are stunning and are there nearly 50 in our marine building,” said Aquarium Spokeswoman Robin Nalepa. “The Aquarium is a place to connect with wildlife and connect with nature, and when they [visitors] can do that and then be part of a community event like this, it’s a really wonderful thing.”

There’s also another exciting holiday event happening in December called ‘Elf Camp’ which is geared for children ages 5-12.

“The kids can spend the day at the Aquarium,” Nalepa said. “They might encounter different animals, craft gifts and have a great time.”

Pre-registration is required and space is limited. The camp will be held Saturday, Dec. 15 and 22.

The Aquarium’s animal care team is also hosting a behind-the-scenes tours which allows visitors to see how the staff cares for the sea life on exhibit.

“We are also a conservation organization so every day there is important work going on behind the scenes and right now we are caring for some endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles that came to us back in November, they were cold-stunned and our expert team is nursing them back to health,” Nalepa said.

There are tours available every day and you can sign up online.

Coming in April 2019, the Aquarium will host a special exhibit featuring tropical birds called Lorikeets.

“They’re very interactive and one might come down and land on your head or arm,” Nalepa said.

Finally, the popular ‘Mermaids’ exhibit returns in March.

Memberships to the Aquarium are also available for the whole year which Nalepa says are true deal. Click here for additional details about upcoming programs at the Aquarium.