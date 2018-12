ATLANTA, GA (WGCL/CNN) — For one afternoon, 50 lucky kids were able to say goodbye to the hospital and hello to the North Pole.

Kids from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta donned their Santa hats and boarded a very special flight Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The kids got a chance to meet Santa, do arts and crafts, and even have a snowball fight with elves.

75 Delta employees volunteered for the special event.