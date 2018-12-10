Firewood give away for elderly

LELAND,NC (WWAY) — Are you in need of some wood for your fireplace? One Leland man is giving it away for free! Leland Firewood Co-Owner Jalen Brown says he wants to give back to the community.

He says he wants to help people stay warm during these cold days. Brown says he cut, split and dried each log for about 16 months. The longer each dries the slower it burns.

- Advertisement -

Each piece is 16 inches long. This particular type of wood he is giving away is for heating.

He is specifically looking to help elderly. Brown says collecting wood may be, especially, difficult for them.

“Temperatures are dropping and elderly can’t get out and split it,” said Brown. “It’s a lot of work getting the wood processed and ready to go in the heater… and getting it dry.”

Brown says he started by helping an elderly neighbor. He then realized the need to continue to help them.

Related Article: Driver in critical condition after rollover crash

If you are interested, Brown can be contacted at 910.200.9441.