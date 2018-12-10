First shipment of pilings delivered to rebuild Carolina Beach pier

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Fishing Pier is one step closer to being back to normal.

The pier had extensive damage from the Hurricane Florence and held multiple fundraisers to rebuild, as the cost was substantial.

The pier received their first load of 55 foot pilings.

Donna Johnston says they hope to begin the rebuild at the start of the new year.

The community is working together to raise money for the estimated $300,000 loss. If you would like to donate, you can through GoFundMe.