Former CFCC president named as Bladen Community College President

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The former president of Cape Fear Community College will lead another eastern North Carolina school.

Bladen Community College announced last week that Amanda Lee will become the school’s president after state approval. According to a news release, the school’s board of trustees unanimously selected Lee from a pool of four finalists.

- Advertisement -

“Dr. Lee brings a vast amount of experience, not only in the classroom, but as an administrator within the community college system. She has done an outstanding job engaging the community and growing the relationships necessary to make a community college thrive. We, as a family at Bladen Community College, are excited and confident that Dr. Lee will grow the college with continued success. We welcome Dr. Lee’s leadership as we enter the next era of BCC’s history,” said Dennis Troy, chair of BCC’s Board of Trustees.

In October 2017, Lee abruptly resigned as President of CFCC, the same day CFCC’s Board of Trustees announced a legal settlement with former President Ted Spring. As part of that settlement, CFCC’s insurer paid Spring an undisclosed amount of money, and he withdrew a lawsuti claiming he was forced to resign in 2015.

Jim Morton was selected as Lee’s successor at CFCC.

Related Article: NC teacher attracts attention for going to work instead of rally

Lee had been with CFCC for more than a decade, starting as an instructor in 2003. Since living Wilmington, she has served as the Chief of Staff and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky, according to the news release.

Dr. Lee is expected to assume the office on February 1.