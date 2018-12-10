National Guard rescues baby and family after NC mountain home loses power

MORGANTON, NC (AP/WNCN) — The North Carolina National Guard is out helping residents recover from a snowstorm, including relocating a baby from a snowed-in house.

National Guard Lt. Col. Matthew DeVivo said the National Guard helped out a family Sunday after it lost power and couldn’t drive due to heavy snowfall in Caldwell County.

The National Guard posted a photo a soldier with the 883rd Engineer Company from Winston-Salem carrying the baby down a snowy road swaddled in extra blankets.

DeVivo said the baby is OK, and the family was taken to stay with relatives in Hudson.

Guard members also aided an ambulance stuck in the snow in Burke County, helping an elderly patient get to the hospital. The patient’s condition Monday wasn’t clear.

The National Guard also posted photos of soldiers pulling NC DOT plows from the snow. Soldiers from a company with the 690th Brigade Support Battalion were sent to Marion in McDowell County from Greensboro.