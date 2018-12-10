NHCSO keep kids smiling this holiday season

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — More than 70 Christmas wishes came true tonight at Murrysville Elementary School. Families cheered when Santa Claus rolled in with hundreds of presents. This is a 15 year New Hanover County tradition.

Before presenting the hundreds of gifts, Santa Claus read aloud ‘The Night Before Christmas’. Then, each child sat on his lap and was presented their wishes.

- Advertisement -

Each year school personnel identify needy children to participate. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office then adopt a child and buy a gift ranging from clothes to bicycles.

“If you really think about how blessed you are with all the damage that we had, we are still so blessed and we have so much,” said New Hanover County Sheriff Edward McMahon. “It’s hard to believe that right here in our own county there are children that may not get gifts at Christmas.”

‘Make a child smile’ is a partnership program with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Murrysville Fire Department. McMahon says this is a Wilmington tradition they plan to continue .